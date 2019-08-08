Kogi APC suspends Deputy Governor Achuba

Following the move by Kogi State House of Assembly to remove the Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba from office, the All Progressive Congress (APC) Kogi State chapter has also taken unfriendly step by suspending Achuba from the party for anti party activities before, during and after the 2019 general election.

The party also based the suspension on some actions the Deputy Governor took that constitute embarrassment to APC family in Kogi state.

Kogi State House of Assembly on Wednesday commenced the impeachment process of the state Deputy Governor Elder Simon Achuba over his action and utterances at the Channels and AIT televisions.

APC State Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Bello who disclosed this at a press conference in Lokoja on Thursday said the party has received several petitions from stakeholders in Iyano ward of Ibaji local government area where the Deputy Governor hailed from , alleging that Elder Achuba had discretely and openly worked for the Candidates of the opposition parties during the presidential, national and state assembly elections in the state.

Bello added that the activities of Achuba during the last elections was against the candidates of the All Progressive Party which he (Achuba) held the exalted position of the Deputy Governor of the state

The Chairman noted that the report of the disciplinary committees constituted by the Iyano ward and Ibaji local government APC to probe the crises in the area allegedly indicted the Deputy Governor and also recommended for his suspension to be followed by expulsion if he did not show any remorse.

Bello who stated that the State Working Committee of APC having deliberated on the recommendations of the disciplinary committee of APC Iyano ward and Ibaji local government branch of the party, said the state’s chapter of APC have resolved and upheld Elder Simon Achuba’s suspension till he responded to the letter that the party would serve him.

“As we are all aware , the All Progressive Congress does not condone acts of indiscipline , indiscretion and anti-party activities from any party member, no matter how highly placed.

“His series of reckless, damaging and unsubstantiated allegations against government of Kogi state was an action that constitute a serious violation of Article 21A(ii), (v) and (vii) of the APC constitution, amount, amounting to acts of disloyalty and embarrassment to the party” Bello stressed.

He added that the decision of the State Working Committee will be communicated to the APC National Working Committee in due course.