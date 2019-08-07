Kogi Assembly begins impeachment proceedings against Deputy Governor

Kogi State House of Assembly has commenced impeachment proceedings agaibst the State Deputy Governor Elder Simon Achuba over his action and utterances at the Channels and AIT televisions.

The members described the action as a gross misconduct against the governor of the state Alhaji Yahaya Bello and the people of the state.

The impeachment process was sequel to a petition signed by 21 members of the House which was presented on the floor of the House by the Majority Leader , Hon. Abdullahi Bello representing Ajaokuta state constituency on Wednesday at plenary.

Part of the petition reads “We the members of the Kogi State House of Assembly have in the past few weeks and days watched keenly the actions and utterances of the Deputy Governor of Kogi state , Elder Simon Achuba , both in public and national television with regards to the government of Kogi state , the governor of Kogi state and other key officials of the state government especially the allegations of crimes, financial misappropriation and non performance levelled against them.

“It is our belief that these actions and utterances of the Deputy Governor amounts to gross misconduct in the performance of the functions of his office”

The petition also alleged that the committee of the Kogi state government set up to look into the Iyano crises in Ibaji local government , made some findings that indicted the Deputy Governor over his actions in relation to the escalation of the crisis .

“It is our view that the Deputy Governor is guilty of gross misconduct and he ought to answer to and or substantiate all these allegations”

The Speaker of the House however has directed that the petition should be transmitted to the Deputy Governir , giving him two weeks to reply while investigation into the alleged misconduct commenced.

It will be recalled that Achuba had accused his boss of corrupt practices and state terrorism asking for an investigation into his activities.