Kogi election: NGO to sensitise youths against electoral violence

Friday, August 9, 2019 4:45 pm


INEC Election Ballot Box

The Kogi Youth Enlightenment Initiative (KYEI), an NGO, says it will hold a road walk to sensitise youths against electoral violence in Lokoja on August 17.

In a statement by its spokesman, Mr Reuben Okala, the NGO stressed the need for youths to go about campaigns for candidates without calumny in the November 16 state governorship election.

According to the statement, KYEI is an organisation with a focus on sensitising the electorate, particularly youths by creating awareness and educating them to shun thuggery and electoral violence.

It said that peaceful coexistence among the electorate irrespective of party affiliations, was fundamental to the growth of democracy.

The NGO emphasised the need for youths to shun pre and post election violence,  as it would always affect the economy negatively, creating hardship and pain.

“We shall organise road walks and other sensitisation programmes in Lokoja to ensure that the electorate vote peacefully in the forthcoming governorship election slated for November 16,” it stated

