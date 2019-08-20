Kogi Governorship: Abubakar, Wada,Melaiye others scale PDP screening

The Screening Committee of the People’s Democratic, PDP aspirants for the Kogi State Governorship election has screened and cleared Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim and others to participate in the primaries. This is contained in a Press Statement issued by the Abubakar Ibrahim Campaign Organization, adding that the aspirant has dispatched a passionate letter to the delegates asking for their support.

The committee headed by Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State held it’s assignment at Legacy House in Maitama Abuja far into the night Monday, August 19th. All the aspirants numbering 13 are said to have been cleared in the exercise that lasted far into the night. Notable among them are former Governor Idris Wada, Engr. Musa Wada and Sen. Dino Melaiye

Abubakar, who is also son of former Governor Ibrahim Idris was said to have been elated over the clean bill of health given to him by the committee and has reached out to the delegates to further sell his candidature.

In a letter dated Monday, 19th August 2019 he intimated them about the exercise and refreshed his aspiration. It reads in part

“I stand humbled, knowing the enormity of what I ask of you, which is for you to consider me among all the also able and capable hands aiming for the ticket of our Party, for the top job in our dear State.

He berated the ‘failure of leadership’ which he said has brought the state on it’s knees since 2015.

“Here I am seeking for your support, not because I am the only good hand in the Party aspiring to be Governor of our State, certainly anybody that eventually clinches our Party’s ticket is good enough to govern our dear State.

“My aspiration does not discriminate at all, be it by tribal factor, age grade or material wealth. On board my space, everybody is important; whether rich or poor, whether a man or woman, whether an old or a young, whether connected or not. To me, everybody is a priority. On board my aspiration, the opinion of each and every person is key to decision-making

“I want you to be rest assured that if I am voted as Governorship candidate, I will not take for granted the interest of any Party member, leader, supporter and most especially the interest of our dear state.

I want to assure you, if I am voted for at the Primary election, my candidacy will attract persons into the Party including old friends that left us for other Parties in recent years and times.

Loading...