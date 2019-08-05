Kogi governorship: APC aspirant promises human, infrastructure development

A Kogi governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Danlami Mohammed, says he plans to provide human and infrastructure development if elected as governor of the state.

Mohammed, who retired from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation after 22 years, said this on Monday at a news conference shortly after picking expression of interest and nomination forms at APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mohammed bought the form at the sum of N22.5 million to contest for selection of party’s bearer for Nov. 16 governorship poll.

“The situation in Kogi requires God’s intervention and collective efforts to lead the state to development.

“Let us come together and join hands to develop the state. Kogi is a connection point of the North with the South, so development is key,’’ he said.

Mohammed promised to use his working experience to tap the mineral deposits in the state by working with the legislators at the state and national levels.

He urged the national leadership of the party to listen to the masses in deciding the mode of the Aug. 29 primary.

NAN recalls that the National Working Committee of the party had chosen indirect mode of primary in deciding its governorship candidate in Kogi for the Nov. 16 governorship election.

The decision had, however, generated controversies with a coalition of 20 governorship aspirants calling for direct primary.

The governorship aspirant said that the party should listen to the yearning of the masses, calling for direct primary.

“It is the masses that are yearning for it (direct primary). If the party hierarchy believes in the masses, they should listen to the masses. It is the masses that will determine who gets it,’’ he said.