Kogi governorship: Group advises youth

A socio-political group, Kogi Youth Peace Advocate (KYPA) has called on youths in the state to shun violence and other vices in the interest of peace and development of the state.

The president of the group, Mr Abdullahi Ahmed, made the call while addressing newsmen shortly after a peaceful procession and awareness rally on Tuesday in Lokoja.

Ahmed said that the major aim of the exercise was to bring youths from different ethnic groups in the state together and educate them on the evils of tribalism, cultism, thuggery and violence.

He said that the sensitisation had become necessary in view of the coming Nov. 16 governorship election in the state.

Ahmed said youths were usual preys and ready tools in the hands of politicians who use them to perpetrate violence for their selfish interest, especially during electioneering.

He, therefore, urged them to shun such politicians and avoid political thuggery, electoral violence and all forms of malpractice before and during the forthcoming election.

” Be bold enough to ask the politicians to engage their own children for such nefarious activities,” he advised the youth.

Mr Emmanuel Abbey, Kogi Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), speaking on the theme “Shun Tribalism, Violence, Thuggery for the betterment of Kogi State” at the occasion, urged youths to put their acts together and avoid vices that would land them in trouble.

Abbey, who was represented by Mr Aloysius Adejo, Chief Route Commander of the Corps, urged the youth to operate within the confines of the law of the land.

“You should be able to call the bluff of those looking for your service to break the law because of their personal interest or ambition,” he advised them.