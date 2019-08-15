Kogi Governorship: I’m on a rescue mission- Audu

Alhaji Mohammed Audu, son of the late former Gov. Abubakar Audu of Kogi, says he is on a rescue mission to bring development to the state.

Audu said this on Thursday at a news conference shortly after picking expression of interest and nomination forms at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat in Abuja.

“Today is a day of dissatisfaction with the current system of governance in Kogi.

“We have approached the party to offer ourselves for service in order for the state to get a new list of life.

“We have seen from the media, particularly negative things that have been said about our state in the recent past,” he said.

He said that the dividend of democracy that the APC promised the residents of Kogi during campaign tour between 2014 and 2015 had no been delivered.

“As at today, our unemployment rate is one of the highest in the country and in Kogi, security is a problem because the rate of kidnapping and armed robbery has increased.

According to him, there is no doubt when such a situation arises, the best option for everyone to consider is the option of change.

“That is why we have come here today to tell you that we are offering ourselves for service to change the current administration in Kogi,” he said.

Similarly, Dr Frankland Briyai, a governorship aspirant on the platform of APC in Bayelsa picked expression of interest and nomination forms preparatory to Nov. 16. governorship election in the state.

Briyai, a former lecturer and Resident Electoral Commissioner in Cross River, said that he would use his experiences to reactivate or restructure infrastructure in the state