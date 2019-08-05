Kogi governorship: PDP aspirant’s wife wants attention on women, youths

Women delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party have been asked to chose a governor whose interest is a strong and indivisible family as his priority.

Speaking at a meeting she organized with PDP women leaders, Hajia Barr. Rakiya Abubakar, wife of the PDP governorship aspirant, Abubakar Ibrahim, said if elected as governor, programs and policies that would improve the well-being of women would get her husband’s attention.

Barr. Abubakar said the time to place the welfare of the family far and above other consideration, ensure a sustainable empowerment for women and children is now, says it is achievable under the leadership of Abubakar Ibrahim if elected.

The wife to the PDP governorship aspirant says making women attain their dreams and aspiration remains her focus, says aspiration is realisable only with the victory of Abubakar Ibrahim aspiration urged the women to take ownership of the Abubakar Ibrahim project.

Barr. Rekiya Abubakar described women as the bedrock, Power and structure of the society, said even though there are several aspirants seeking to be governor’s of the state, Abubakar Ibrahim is a good father, businessman, leader that Kogi would be proud of as governor of the state when elected.

Speaking at the occasion, Clarence Olafemi, former governor of Kogi state, described the Abubakar Ibrahim governorship aspiration as a done deal, insisting that the project is divine.

Chief Olafemi urged the delegates of the forthcoming party primaries to embrace the aspiration as one borne out of the need to give women and children a future.

The former governor urged the women PDP leaders across the Local government areas to continue with their support for Abubakar Ibrahim’s aspiration, insisting that if elected the sufferings of women and children in the last few years would be a thing of the past.

In her remarks, Margaret Orebiyi, PDP State Women Leader, said the PDP would win in the November governorship election, urged the women to ensure a vigorous sensitization advocacy that would make the difference, noting that there is no alternative to the PDP in Kogi state.

There were goodwill messages from Hon. Abiodun Ojo, Hon. A. Y. Baba, Hon. Abdulrahman Badamasuiy, Mrs Joy Onu, Agnes Ojeba Abiodun, who charged the women PDP leaders to remain absolutely committed in ensuring that Abubakar Ibrahim is delivered as the PDP governorship candidate, and to win the forthcoming November governorship election.

Various speakers described Abubakar Ibrahim as humility personified, said his capacity to move the state to the next level of development is not negotiable, a factor that has endeared his aspiration an acceptable project.