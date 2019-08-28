Kogi guber: APC NWC clears 9 aspirants, disqualifies 7

Kogi guber: APC NWC clears 9 aspirants, disqualifies 7

Wednesday, August 28, 2019 6:42 am


Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole: APC National Chairman

*APC NWC Decisions on Screening of Kogi Governorship Aspirants*

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has deliberated on the reports of the screening and appeal committees for the Party’s Kogi Governorship aspirants.

After a comprehensive review of the submissions by the two committees, relying on the party’s guidelines and the provisions of the Electoral Act, nine aspirants were finally cleared to contest the August 29, 2019 Indirect Governorship primary. Seven other aspirants did not meet the requirements for participation in the exercise.

NWC Decisions

CLEARED
1. Yahaya Bello
2. Hadiza Iyoma Ibrahim
3. Yahaya Odidi Audu
4. Sani Lulu Abdullahi
5. Engr. Abubakar Bashir
6. Engr. Danlami Umar Mohammed
7. Yakubu Mohammed
8. Hassan Abdullahi
9. Ekele Aishat Blessing

NOT CLEARED
1. Prof. Mohammed Seidu Onaili
2. Usman Oyibe Jibrin
3. Mustapha Mona Audu
4. Rukkaya Ibrahim
5. Gen. Patrick Adenu Akpa
6. Babatunde Ayo Kunle Irukera
7. Muhammed Abubakar Unukwu Audu

SIGNED:
*Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu*
National Publicity Secretary
All Progressives Congress (APC)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 hours ago

    Lagos Assembly Begins Probe Of Ambode Over N45bn buses
    8 hours ago

    AfDB tasks Nigeria on food exportation
    9 hours ago

    Buhari appoints new Governing Board for NDDC
    10 hours ago

    Makinde Constitutes LG Commission, Road Management Agency
    10 hours ago

    Abducted Enugu State Perm Sec regains freedom – Police
    10 hours ago

    Gov Makinde constitutes LG Commission, Road Agency boards
    10 hours ago

    PDP denies interfrence in Bayelsa primary
    11 hours ago

    Red Cross rolls out 2019 flood response strategies