Kogi guber: APC NWC clears 9 aspirants, disqualifies 7

*APC NWC Decisions on Screening of Kogi Governorship Aspirants*

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has deliberated on the reports of the screening and appeal committees for the Party’s Kogi Governorship aspirants.

After a comprehensive review of the submissions by the two committees, relying on the party’s guidelines and the provisions of the Electoral Act, nine aspirants were finally cleared to contest the August 29, 2019 Indirect Governorship primary. Seven other aspirants did not meet the requirements for participation in the exercise.

NWC Decisions

CLEARED

1. Yahaya Bello

2. Hadiza Iyoma Ibrahim

3. Yahaya Odidi Audu

4. Sani Lulu Abdullahi

5. Engr. Abubakar Bashir

6. Engr. Danlami Umar Mohammed

7. Yakubu Mohammed

8. Hassan Abdullahi

9. Ekele Aishat Blessing

NOT CLEARED

1. Prof. Mohammed Seidu Onaili

2. Usman Oyibe Jibrin

3. Mustapha Mona Audu

4. Rukkaya Ibrahim

5. Gen. Patrick Adenu Akpa

6. Babatunde Ayo Kunle Irukera

7. Muhammed Abubakar Unukwu Audu

SIGNED:

*Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu*

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)