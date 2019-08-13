Kogi Police deny herdsmen attack in Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command has denied rumours of herdsmen attack on a motor park in Lokoja, the State capital. This is contained in a Press Release signed by the Commands PPRO, DSP Williams Ovye Aya in Lokoja today.

The release reads: The attention of the Kogi State Police Command has been drawn to the news making the round that, Herdsmen walked into the Terminal of Big Joe Transport in Kogi and shot all the passengers boarding to travel to Edo State.

The Command wish to state categorically clear that, this report is false and unfounded calculated at manipulating the mindsets of Nigerians and the good people of the State that, Kogi State is not safe.

The Command therefore call on members of the public to disregard such news in circulation in social media as such incident never occur in Kogi State.

The Commissioner urged the law abiding citizens of the State to go about their lawful businesses and to always avail the Security agencies with credible information on the existence of Criminal elements in the State. While assuring them of the renewed commitment of the Command to guarantee protection of lives and property.

