Kogi polls: Shock as APC disqualifies 12 aspirants, clears Bello, 3 others

The All Progressive Congress has released the screening report for its governorship aspirants. Reports indicate that only four of the 16 aspirants screened have been given clean bill of health to proceed to the primary.

Twelve of the aspirants were screened out from contesting the all umportant primaries. Principal among those disqualified are Admiral Ysmab Jibrin, Barrister Urukera, Prof.Ogah and the Audu brothers. This is according to a source at the party’s Secretariat.

On the cleared ist are. Governor Yahaya Bello, Hon. Hassan Baiwa, Engr Bashir Gegu and Mrs Blessing Ekele. The four will now proceed to the primary election slated for thisThursday, 29th August.

The Screening Committee under the Chairmanship of Sen. Hope Uzodinma carried out it’s assignment last Thursday at the party Secretariat in Lokoja.

Details of how the committee arrived it’s decision are yet to be made public.