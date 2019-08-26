Kogi polls: Shock as APC disqualifies 12 aspirants, clears Bello, 3 others

Kogi polls: Shock as APC disqualifies 12 aspirants, clears Bello, 3 others

Monday, August 26, 2019 3:14 pm


Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman, APC

The All Progressive Congress has released the screening report for its governorship aspirants. Reports indicate that only four of the 16 aspirants screened have been given clean bill of health to proceed to the primary.

Twelve of the aspirants were screened out from contesting the all umportant primaries. Principal among those disqualified are Admiral Ysmab Jibrin, Barrister Urukera, Prof.Ogah and the Audu brothers. This is according to a source at the party’s Secretariat.

On the cleared ist are. Governor Yahaya Bello, Hon. Hassan Baiwa, Engr Bashir Gegu and Mrs Blessing Ekele. The four will now proceed to the primary election slated for thisThursday, 29th August.

The Screening Committee under the Chairmanship of Sen. Hope Uzodinma carried out it’s assignment last Thursday at the party Secretariat in Lokoja.

Details of how the committee arrived it’s decision are yet to be made public.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    In picture: Akinwumi Adesina, good Nigerian outside
    2 hours ago

    Tribunal upholds PDP Senator’s election for Kaduna South
    2 hours ago

    Just in: Wike speaks on alleged demolition of mosque by Rivers Govt
    2 hours ago

    Kaduna State to pay new minimum wage from 1 September 2019
    2 hours ago

    ICC Judges dismiss Prosecutors’ evidence and call Gbagbo responsible President
    2 hours ago

    Zamfara Govt to celebrate 100 days with Ruga settlement
    2 hours ago

    Atiku Accuses EFCC of Underhand Media Activities
    2 hours ago

    Rivers APC: Amaechi, Abe at war over fresh congresses