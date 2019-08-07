Kogi provides free artificial legs, cosmetic hands to amputees

The Rashidat Bello Foundation (RBF), the pet project of the wife of the Kogi governor,has donated artificial legs, polio calipers and cosmetic hands to some people living with disabilities in the state.

Mrs Rashidat Bello, the founder of the organisation,while making the donation on Wednesday in Lokoja, said that the gesture was to aid the movement of the beneficiaries and make them productive in the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the donation was made in partnership with the Office of the Special Adviser on Health Matters to the governor and Ishk Toleram Foundation (ITF).

NAN reports that the beneficiaries came from the 21 local government areas of the state

while the donation was made under a project tagged “Power To The Special Peoples Project.”

The governor’s wife said that the gesture was to underscore the support of RBF to the health policies and programmes of Gov. Yahaya Bello.

”Today offers us another opportunity to give back to the society and touch the lives of our people in a way that make them more productive and resourceful to their families and communities.

”I am indeed grateful to God for using my office and the RBF in collaboration with the IshK Tolaram Foundation to provide this valuable service to our people.

”This is the concluding part of the programme for our special people that started six weeks ago with the assessment and measurement of the limbs of over 100 beneficiaries.

”It has been a wonderful experience to see people benefit from our programmes for indigent patients, vulnerable groups, children, women and the aged,” Mrs Bello, who was represented by Mrs Bolanle Amupitan, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs, stated.

‘ We stand for better livelihood and improved well-being of our citizens. We want to see the socio-economic transformation of our mothers, youths and the state as a whole,” she said..

Dr Ahmed Attah, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Kogi State Specialist Hospital (KSSH), Lokoja, said that the gesture would have a huge positive impact on the beneficiaries.

Attah said that the RBF had contributed immensely to the successes recorded in health and in other sectors, such as provision of free medical services to over 50, 000 indigent patients.

Attah urged the state government to sustain the health and social projects and programmes initiated by the RBF, calling on other organisations to emulate the gesture.

He commended the state government for making the life changing project for special people a reality and congratulated the beneficiaries and their families on the great achievement.

Mr Aaron Kelani, the state Chairman of Association of Persons Leaving With Disability (APLWD), in his speech, commended the the governor and his wife and other stakeholders for their efforts at alleviating the suffering of members of the association