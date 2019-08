Kogi upgrades 132 traditional rulers

The Special Adviser to the state governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Abubakar Ohere announced this in Lokoja on Tuesday.

According to him, 21 traditional rukers have been upgraded to first class status, 30 to second class and 81 to third class.

He said that all the affected monarchs had received their letters of upgrading and will be presented with staff of office by Gov. Yahaya Bello on Aug, 27.

Ohere said that the governor had also approved the constitution of a 23-member organising committe for the event which will hold in Lokoja, the state capital.

He said that the Ejeh of Dekina, Dr Usman Obaje, is the Chairman of the committee, while the Ologi of Ogidi, Oba Rafiu Oladimeji-Sule and the Obobanyi of Ihima, Chief Samuel Ojo-Onimisi will serve as deputies.

He added that the Permanent Secretary, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Dan Victor will serve as Secretary of the committee.

He stressed the importance placed on the traditional institutions by the present administration, urging them to work as a team so as to have a successful event.

In his remarks, Obaje, the committee chairman, lauded the governor for his respect for the traditional institution, assuring him of the support and cooperation of all traditional rulers in the state.

A member of the committee who is also the Administrator of Kogi Local Government, Mr Muhammed Tanko, in his remarks commended Ohere for his all-inclusive style of administering the affairs of the ministry