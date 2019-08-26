KogiDecides: PDP aspirant promises restoration of hope, if elected

Richard Elesho/Lokoja

A Governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Kogi State, Iye Grace Adejoh has said her mission in politics is to restore hope back in a populace that has been traumatised by years of bad government. She made this known weekend during an interview with TheNews in Lokoja.

The aspirant, a Chemist and international Consultant lamented what she described as ‘the appalling state of infrastructure, insecurity and level of poverty’ in the state promising to change the narratives once she becomes Governor. She said she started nursing gubernatorial ambition about two years ago following the total drift to maladministration and hopelessness in the state.

“What I plan to bring to our people is hope. I will run government in a way that will rekindle hope in our state. For some time now, we have been in a kind of hopeless situation, where we have recorded more people committing suicide for lack of hope. There are lots of hardship in the land, where up until few days ago workers were not regularly paid. Some are owed more than two years. You can imagine the drought. You can see the level of disunity among us, insecurity and insensitivity to plight of the less privileged. It appears to me like a disgraceful situation, where the learned people are silent. My administration will replace the negatives with hope.”

She posited that if Kogi’s human potentials and vast mineral resources are properly hernessed, the state should have no business with misery. “We have so many untapped natural resources, about 28 solid minerals lying under our land like sleeping beauties. Look at Ajaokuta Steel Company. We have so many things that other places in the world wish they possess. My leadership will provide focus.”

The Dekina born politician shared her concerns about safety and political violence during the election. She revealed that her love for the people and determination to render service are factors that keep her going in a calling often dominated by desperation. She suggested a solution to electoral violence.

“Security agencies have been promising that to work with the players to see how these things can be reduced. But my own take to them and not just to my party but to all parties is that please if you really want to curb political violence and save the lives of Nigerians, for once make the ticket female ticket. When you put that feminine face you have discouraged violence, because the supporters of women are usually none violent. We don’t encourage violence so if you give it a female ticket trust me you will have less problems on ground.”