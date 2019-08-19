Kwara agency begins immunisation for children

Monday, August 19, 2019 7:17 am


Health

A 6-day immunisation programme for children from 0 to 59 months has begun in Ilorin, the Kwara capital on Sunday.

A visit to Yusjib Industrial Medicare, along Ajase Ipo Road, Ilorin, one of the accredited centres for the programme by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), revealed that parents came out in their numbers for the exercise.

Commenting on the development, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), of the hospital, Dr Yusuf Abdulraheem, said the programme is organised by the Kwara State Primary Health Care Development Agency.

According to him, children under the age of 0 to 59 months are to be vaccinated for IPV, OPV, PCV, BCG, PENTA, Hep B, Measles and Yellow fever.

He said his hospital was chosen as one of the pilot centres as the health workers are expected to move from streets to streets to get the children immunised.

As at the time of filing this report, no fewer than 60 children have been vaccinated.

