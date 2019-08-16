Kwara ex-govt officials may face trial over sales of govt property

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has said that the government may institute legal action against some immediate-past public office holders over the illegal sales of government property in the state.

The governor announced this on Friday in Ilorin while receiving the final report of the Committee on the Review of Sales/Disposal of government property.

AbdulRazaq said the recommendations of the committee may be tested in court in a bid to get justice for the people of the state.

“I thank you for your time and the efforts put into the assignment. I went through the interim report and I’m sure this final report would be an improvement on it.

“We will not discard the report because that would be a waste of your time and resources.

“We will definitely look at it. And we will find judicial solutions for the good of the state, in particular and the nation, at large,” he added.

The Governor also said the committee might be called upon to make clarifications as government studies the report.

Its Chairman, Sen Suleiman Ajadi, earlier told the Governor that several cases of fraud and mismanagement of public funds and property were discovered by the committee during the assignment.

This said some such issues were discovered in the handling of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises funds, Harmony Holdings, and others.

He urged the administration not to let the report end in the bin as that might mean the loss of about N5 billion allegedly mismanaged through the SME funds.

“The committee observed the immoral use of public funds to buy luxury cars, in the face of the poverty being faced by our people, especially because of several months of unpaid salaries.

“This amounts to recklessness and against all norms of decency for those in authority to award these property kept in their care to themselves in whatever guise,’’ Ajadi added.

The committee had 21 members and it sat for two months.

