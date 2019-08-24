La Liga: Real Madrid held to frustrating draw by Valladolid

La Liga: Real Madrid held to frustrating draw by Valladolid

Saturday, August 24, 2019 10:25 pm


Zidane: Real Madrid manager

Real Madrid’s early optimism was punctured by an 88th-minute equaliser by Real Valladolid as Zinedine Zidane’s side stumbled to a 1-1 draw in their first home game of the La Liga season on Saturday.

Karim Benzema looked to have fired Madrid to a second straight win after last week’s confidence-boosting 3-1 victory at Celta Vigo when he scored in the 82nd minute with a splendid piece of skill.

The Frenchman, Madrid’s top scorer last campaign, controlled a pass with his back to goal and swivelled before striking his finish into the far corner to give the home side a deserved lead.

Serbian striker Luka Jovic had gone close to breaking the deadlock earlier in the game when he headed against the crossbar barely a minute after coming off the bench.

Valladolid had offered little in attack but grabbed a shock equaliser with only their second shot on target when Sergi Guardiola struck through the legs of Thibaut Courtois.

The goal plunged a happy Santiago Bernabeu crowd into silence and left Madrid with four points after two games.

“I’m left with a bitter taste because we did the hardest thing, which was to score in a second half where we did not produce our best performance,” Madrid coach Zidane told a news conference.

“It’s a bad feeling when you concede an equaliser so soon after scoring. We played well in the first half, but we were unable to find the net.”

Real were without suspended midfielder Luka Modric but Rodriguez made his first appearance in a Madrid shirt for over two years.

After a strong start in the unforgiving summer heat of the Spanish capital, Madrid struggled to maintain their intensity after the interval.

But they found a breakthrough when it looked least likely due to the quick thinking of Benzema.

They were powerless to deal with the speed of Valladolid’s counterattack which saw Guardiola level six minutes later,

However, Zidane said the draw was not down to his side’s waning energy levels.

“We were less convinced of ourselves in the second half.

“We did not play with fluidity and when we lack that we run into problems. But we cannot blame our result on the heat, our problems today were not physical ones,” he said. (Reuters/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Ogun govt inaugurates Security Trust Fund
    17 mins ago

    Killings: Wike to deploy more security operatives to Ogoni communities
    25 mins ago

    God gave me MFM vision in one-room apartment – Olukoya
    36 mins ago

    Gunmen kidnap 5 persons in Kaduna – Police
    42 mins ago

    No change in traditional roles of Chief of Staff, SGF – Presidency
    52 mins ago

    NGO produces 45 PhD holders in 25 years – Coordinator
    58 mins ago

    Salah at the double as Liverpool dispatch Arsenal at Anfield
    1 hour ago

    Van Aanholt gives Crystal Palace shock 2-1 win at Manchester United