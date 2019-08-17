Lady strangled in P/Harcourt hotel was promised N10,000 for sex romp – Friends

…lured with N10,000 per night by her killer

…Took last JAMB exam

Hails from Omoku, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni LGA

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

A young lady who was strangled to death by a yet to be identified person in Grand Venice Hotel in Woji road, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, August 14 has been identified as Jennifer Nwokocha, from Omoku, headquarters of Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni local government area of Rivers State.

Her friends who identified her claimed that she was lured into agreeing for night romp for a “lofty fee” of N10,000 and some strands of Suya,( roasted beef).

The late Jennifer Nwokocha was said has written the last Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Examination with a dream of studying at the University of Port-Harcourt.

Her friends further revealed that the alleged killer had come to the hotel at about 10 pm on Wednesday night and had offered to pay Jennifer N10,000, which according to her was a huge sum.

But they said they raised alarm at about 8 am the next day when they discovered that the man stole her phone and her money before fleeing the hotel.

According one of her friends,” when the suspected killer came into the hotel, he requested that Jennifer be called for her, describing her as “that neat girl”.

“Later Jennifer came and whispered to me that they had negotiated and settled for N10,000 for the night.

“I left them as the late Jennifer said the man had opted to sleep with her in her room.

“The next day, at about 8am, we found out that Jennifer had not woken up and when her door was opened, she was found naked with her hands tied behind her back with pillow case and another pillow case was used to tie her neck, perhaps to strangulate her.”

Jennifer’s friends were quizzed by detectives from the homicide department of Police Command.

The death of Jennifer Nwokocha followed the same pattern by killer of the late Precious Ewuru in a hotel in D/Line about two weeks ago.

Nnamdi Omoni DSP and Spokesman of the Rivers Police Command threatened that a Task Force would be set up by the Command to enforce the directive that Closed Circuit Television, CCTV Cameras be installed in their hotels.

