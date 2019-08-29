Lagos BRT Accident: Our buses fully insured with staff, passengers, says Director

Thursday, August 29, 2019 1:27 pm


BRT buses

The operators of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos, Primero Transport Services Ltd., says all its buses, including staff and passengers are fully insured.

Mr Fola Tinubu, the Managing Director of the firm, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday following the BRT fatal accident in Lagos on Tuesday that claimed three lives and left many injured.

“Our buses are fully insured and the insurance covers all passengers and staff,’’ the managing director said.

“The injured are recovering nicely and Lagos State Government has promised to take full responsibility for all their medical expenses.’’

According to him, the firm will do everything to ensure safety of its staff and passengers.

Tinubu said that the company would not fail in its mandates and obligations to its staff and customers.

He urged Lagos residents not to relent in prayers for the injured, assuring them that the medical personnel were also not relenting to save their lives.

Three people comprising two staff and a passenger were killed when a Dangote truck allegedly rammed into a BRT bus at Majidun area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

The cement-laden truck allegedly had a brake failure and skidded into the BRT lane, crushing an oncoming BRT bus with registration number LSR228XS.

