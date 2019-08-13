Lagos Commissioners: Joe Igbokwe, 12 others on Sanwo-Olu’s final list

Lagos Commissioners: Joe Igbokwe, 12 others on Sanwo-Olu’s final list

Tuesday, August 13, 2019 4:02 pm


Joe Igbokwe

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, transmitted the final list of his cabinet nominees to the State House of Assembly.

This is coming four weeks after the Governor sent the first batch of the list to the lawmakers for screening.

Thirteen Commissioner- and Special Adviser-designates made the second list, which had already been transmitted to the legislature.

A statement by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the second list had names of accomplished politicians and technocrats who “understand the current need of Lagos” and  the development agenda of the Governor.

The Governor’s media aide said the selection process was rigorous, because of the need to constitute the best team that would serve Lagos in line with the Sanwo-Olu administration’s vision of delivering a city-state that will rank among the top most liveable cities in the world.

Below are names in the second batch of nominees:

1.  MR. OLADELE AJAYI

2.  MR. OLUWATOYIN FAYINKA

3.  MRS. YETUNDE AROBIEKE

4.  MR. OLANREWAJU SANUSI

5.  MR. JOE IGBOKWE

6.  MR. BONU SOLOMON SAANU

7.  ARC. KABIRU AHMED

8.  MRS. LOLA AKANDE

9.  PRINCE ANOFI OLANREWAJU ELEGUSHI

10. MRS. SOLAPE HAMMOND

11. MR. MORUF AKINDERU FATAI

12.  MRS. SHULAMITE OLUFUNKE ADEBOLU

13.  MR. TOKUNBO WAHAB

 

