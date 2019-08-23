Lagos Court Remands ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Ekiti Prison

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State, has given the order to remand nine suspected internet fraudsters in Ado-Ekiti prison pending the hearing of criminal charges filed against them.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo, the presiding judge and designated vacation judge for the Federal High Court in the Southwest, gave the order on Thursday, August 22, 2019, when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, arraigned the suspects before the court.

The suspects are Jejelowo Blessing, Charles Ilesanmi Omobolade, Adelanke Adesola Abiodun, Jejelowo Samson Olanrewaju, Quadri Adewale Ayuba, Raphael Sunday, Omoniyi Ifeoluwa Ajayi, Adebola Kazeem Adeyemi and Adeyeye Rasheed.

They were charged for sundry internet related offences including obtaining money by false pretence, impersonation and being in possession of forged and fraudulent documents to defraud unsuspecting foreigners.

The accused persons were arrested during a raid carried out in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State by operatives of the Commission on July 8, 2019.

They pleaded not-guilty to their respective charges when read to them.

Consequent upon the not-guilty plea, the EFCC legal team, led by Dr Ben Ubi, prayed the count for trial dates and order to remand the suspects in Ado Ekiti prison.

The court granted the remand prayer, and also fixed two different dates for the hearing cases against the suspects.

September 23, 2019 was for trial of Jejelowo Blessing, Charles Ilesanmi Omobolade and Adelanke Adesola Abiodun cases, while Jejelowo Samson Olanrewaju, Quadri Adewale Ayuba, Rapheal Sunday, Omoniyi Ifeoluwa Ajayi, Adebola Kazeem Adeyemi and Adeyeye are to start answering to their criminal charges on September 25, 2019.