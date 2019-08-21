Lagos: Gboyega Akosile is Now Chief Press Secretary

Wednesday, August 21, 2019 4:30 pm


Gboyega Akosile

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor, on Wednesday, 21 August, officially appointed Gboyega Akosile as his Chief Press Secretary. He was earlier made Deputy Chief Press Secretary in May after the governor’s inauguration, a development that put people in suspense as to who the real occupant of the chair would be. With hus elevation now, that has been put to rest.

Akosile holds a Bachelor of Art degree in Performing Art at the University of Ilorin between 1991 and 1996 and bagged a Master in Business Administration, MBA at the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU between 2008 and 2010.

He was the Head of Reportorial Desk at Minaj Broadcasting International between 2006 and 2008 where he directly supervised reporters; scheduled reports and other assignments for the reporters, involved in the management decision and policy formulation for the station, directly supervised, coordinated and organized the reportorial staff and the news room, planned and produced the daily editorial schedules, planned and produced special programme and documentaries for the station and Involved in policy formulation and executive for the Station.

Between 2010 and 2011, he was at Super Screen Television, where he directly supervised the daily news bulletins, supervised, coordinated and organized the news staff and the news room, planned and produced the daily editorial schedules, among others.

He left Super Screen to become the Chief Executive Officer, Bridgeworld Communications Company, in 2009 and had been their till he was appointed Deputy Chief Press Secretary.

Akosile has skills in video production, video editing, public relations and corporate communications, broadcast, social media, branding, digital marketing, among others.

