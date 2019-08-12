Lamido Adamawa cautions against hate speech

Monday, August 12, 2019 7:47 am


Lamido Adamawa

The Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Muhammadu Barkindo, has cautioned past and present leaders to refrain from hate speeches capable of destroying the country.

Barkindo made the call in his Eid-el-Kabir Sallah message on Sunday in Yola.

The monarch observed that the way and manner some past, present and religious leaders in the country speak carelessly had become issue of concern.

“Hate speech in the country has reached its peak and the sad aspect of it is that it’s coming from past, present and religious leaders, who have responsibility of bringing people together harmoniously.

“We have to wake up and stop this dangerous act. Because the Rwanda and Burundi cases are still fresh in our memory,” barkindo warned.

The royal father expressed concern over rampant cases of kidnapping, incessant killings of innocent citizens and increasing rate of drug abuse especially among youths.

He said reports reaching his palace confirmed that even married women were now involved in drug abuse.

“I call on governments to support the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) with modern equipment to enable it fight against the menace effectively .

“I also directed my District and Village Heads to collaborate with the agency in reporting any drug abuse and suspicious activities to tackle the situation,” Barkindo added.

On the federal government’s ban on sale of raw fertilisers especially Urea and NPK 15-15 in the state and North East in general for security reasons, the first class traditional ruler advised farmers not to abandon agriculture.

He however advised urged the farmers to use organic fertiliser and other alternative inputs on their farms for higher yeilds

