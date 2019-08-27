LASU Senate re-elects Prof. Oke as DVC Administration

LASU Senate re-elects Prof. Oke as DVC Administration

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 3:37 pm


LASU

The Senate of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, on Tuesday re-elected Prof. Oyedamola Oke as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration for another two years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oke polled 103 votes out of the 104 votes cast to defeat his opponent, Prof. Gabriel Shonaike, Dean, Faculty of Engineering.

Shonaike stepped down for Oke, while the election was ongoing, but was not recognised, as the law guiding the university Senate does not permit it at such stage.

Mr Ridwan Mustapha, Acting Registrar, after counting the votes, announced that the total accredited votes was 104, while Oke polled 103, one vote was void and Shonaike had no vote.

Mustapha said the new tenure of the deputy vice-chancellor (Administration), would take effect from Oct. 5.

NAN reports that Oke is a Professor of Plant Pathology and a former Dean, Faculty of Science in the university.

Oke joined the service of the institution as an Assistant Lecturer in 1984, and rose through the ranks to become a professor in

