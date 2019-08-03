Lawan rejoices with Omo-Agege at 56

Lawan rejoices with Omo-Agege at 56

Saturday, August 3, 2019 8:02 am


Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege


Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with his Deputy, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, ahead of his 56th birthday on August 3.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Ola Awoniyi, Lawan said: “I heartily congratulate Sen. Omo-Agege on the auspicious occasion.

”I wish him many more years of meritorious service to Nigeria at the Senate and in other capacities that the Almighty God may take him in future.

”He has consistently demonstrated trustworthiness in service and leadership in his professional and public service career as a srnator.

“I praise the zeal and uncompromising commitment of the deputy senate president to the principles of participatory democracy, justice and equity.”

Lawan noted that Omo-Agege’s demonstrated courage of conviction had distinguished him as a principled political leader and a beacon of hope.

He affirmed his commitment to Omo-Agege and other senators in the 9th Assembly to attain a nation that would nurture the potential of Nigerians, promote their best interests and imbue them with pride in their citizenship.

The senate president said that he looked forward to a lasting warm and fruitful working relationship with Omo-Agege in the leadership of the Senate and the National Assembly.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Delta at 28: Christian group declares 1-month fasting, prayers
    29 mins ago

    NLC has no plan for mass action – Wabba
    1 hour ago

    NEMA blames farmers/ herdsmen crisis on poor coordination
    2 hours ago

    36,199 Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia for 2019 Hajj
    2 hours ago

    Earthquake damages over 100 homes in Indonesia
    2 hours ago

    Messi banned from international football for 3 months
    2 hours ago

    Just in: Security operatives arrest Sowore
    2 hours ago

    Catholic priests protest killing of colleague in Enugu