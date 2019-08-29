LG chairman foils sale of week-old baby in Edo

LG chairman foils sale of week-old baby in Edo

Thursday, August 29, 2019 2:57 pm


The stolen baby

File Photo: A baby

The Chairman, Etsako-Central Local Government of Edo, Mr John Akhigbe, on Thursday pledged to ensure the survival and upkeep of a week-old baby girl, whose teenage mother allegedly attempted to sell after birth.

Akhigbe gave the pledge at the Irua Primary Healthcare Centre in Fugar, where the baby was delivered.

The council chairman who was on routine visit to health facilities in the area, said he got wind of the attempt to sell the baby and decided to visit the centre.

He said the council was in the process of documenting who would be the custodian of the baby since the mother and her family had the intention of selling her.

According to the chairman, the primary responsibility of any government is to protect lives and property, hence the life of the little baby must be protected by government.

“Here in Edo, there is no baby factory where babies are sold, like in some parts of the country.

“As the chairman of the local government, I will do everything possible to see to the survival of the child,’’ he said.
Akhigbe directed the security operatives to investigate and arrest all those behind the attempt to sell the baby.

The baby was delivered by a 15-year-old girl, who resides in the council area.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Police arraign company’s secretary for calling her boss ‘debtor’ on social media
    1 hour ago

    Buhari seeks Japanese support to combat piracy in Gulf of Guinea
    2 hours ago

    Nigerians abroad indulging in crime not representing our values -Buhari
    2 hours ago

    AfDB trains 6 million scientists with $2bn
    2 hours ago

    Travel agent docked for N9.7m fraud
    3 hours ago

    Lagos BRT Accident: Our buses fully insured with staff, passengers, says Director
    3 hours ago

    Banditry: 330 attacks, 1,460 deaths recorded in 7 months – FG
    3 hours ago

    Anambra South: Tribunal reserves ruling on petitions against Ubah