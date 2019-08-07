Makinde Appoints Four New Media Aides

Makinde Appoints Four New Media Aides

Wednesday, August 7, 2019 1:58 pm


Dare Aleshinloye in front of Governor Seyi Makinde

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has approved the appointments of four new media aides.

The newly appointed aides are: Bosede Sadiq of Channels TV as special assistant on broadcast; Moses Alao of Nigerian Tribune as special assistant on print media; Mr Dare Aleshinloye of ParrotXtra Magazine as special assistant on photography and Mayowa Okekale as technical assistant on new media.

Bose Sadiq

In totality, the governor has six media aides as he had earlier appointed Mr. Taiwo Adisa and Mr. Jide Ajani as Chief press secretary and special adviser on media respectively.

Bose and Moses studied Communication and Language Arts at the University of Ibadan after the completion of their secondary school education at Clegg Girls High School, Surulere, Lagos and Irepo Grammar School, Igboho respectively.

Moses Alao

Dare attended Ilesa Grammar School, Ilesa in Osun State.

