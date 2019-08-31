Makinde Appoints Oni as Chairman of Mineral Devt. Agency

Makinde Appoints Oni as Chairman of Mineral Devt. Agency

Saturday, August 31, 2019 1:04 am


Abiodun Oni

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has appointed an expert in the oil and gas industry, Mr Abiodun Oni, as the Executive Chairman of the Oyo State Mineral Development Agency.

The appointment was announced in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa.

Oni is expected to bring to bear his wealth of experience as a trained geologist with over 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and proficiency in Six-Sigma processes and Lean techniques, on the mineral development sector in the state.

Oni, an indigene of Igbeti Area of the state attended Bishop Philip Academy, Iwo Road, the secondary school also attended by Governor Makinde. He twice contested for House of Representatives under Labour Party, LP, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, respectively.

Oni, a business development specialist, was until his appointment a Director at Unitech Drilling Company Limited (An Oil and Gas Service Company), where he is in charge of Business Development, Sales, Marketing and Corporate Management Support Services.

He had also worked at the Baker Hughes INTEQ, Nigeria as Drilling Services Project Leader for ExxonMobil, Total Nigeria Plc and Chevron between 2009 and 2013; General Electric (GE Oilfield Technology – OFT), Canada as Country Sales Account Manager as well as Compagnie Generale de Geophysque (CGG), Nigeria as a Seismic Acquisition/Processing Seismologist.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University Of Ibadan, as well as other professional and technical certifications and training at the General Electric Oilfield Technology; Baker Hughes, among others.

