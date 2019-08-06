Makinde Constitutes Task Force for Gbagi Market

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has set up a task force to immediately look into the current environmental situation at the popular Gbagi market in Ibadan to curb the possibility of an outbreak of epidemic.

Gbagi market is well-known for its population and multi-national nature of those that patronised them in West Africa.

The Makinde administration has recently shown its displeasure over the unkempt outlook of the market as unapproved market stalls had taken over original design of the market and waste management had become difficult for the concerned government agency.

Members of the committee include, Mr John Oyewole, Chairman, Mr G.O Oladele, Secretary, Dr. Dapo Atoyebi and Barrister Oyelakin Oyedokun.

In his statement, Oyewole stated that the committee was given the task of looking into environmental crisis currently bedeviling the famous market and proffer solutions to it by reaching out to stakeholders.

He said, “With the terms of reference we were given, the Committee is principally saddled with the responsibility of coming up with recommendations targeted at the current environment situations within the New Gbagi Market in order to prevent environment pollution, epidemics & fire outbreak among others. In view of this, the Task Force hereby wishes to invites letters from members of the public on challenges presently confronting the market as well as appropriate recommendations to the same effect and submit such documents to ROOM 17, Ministry of Environment & Water Resources, Secretariat, Ibadan on or before Friday, 16th August, 2019 during official hours”.