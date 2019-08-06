Makinde Lauded for N500, 000 Bursary to Law Students

Wednesday, August 7, 2019 12:20 am


Governor Seyi Makinde and the Representatives of Law Students

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has been commended for the provision of bursary to law students of Oyo State origin.

Makinde had announced the sum of N500, 000 to be paid to each of the Oyo State indigene of the Nigerian Law School when their representatives, led by Olaniyi Ogunlade, paid a courtesy call on him at his office saying that his aim is to encourage and assist the students to achieve greatness.

According to a statement issued and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, the Governor would approve the sum of N60 million to cater for the 2019/2010 backlog session of Oyo State Indigenes in the Nigerian Law School.

Commending the governor, Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin noted that the gesture would encourage indigenes to study law in the universities across Nigeria. “Law faculties should prepare to welcome more Oyo indigenes”, he added.

Also commenting, the Oyo State Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, noted that the governor is determined to prioritise education for sustainable development of the state.

Other residents, who pointed out that the governor is setting the pace for others to follow, noted that if the governor could sustain this trajectory, his second term bid would be supported when time comes stressing that he is already doing well.

