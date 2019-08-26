Makinde Swears in Fakorede, Two Others as Commissioners

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday August 26, 2019 swore in three new commissioners as members of the state executive council.

Among the new commissioners is the controversial 27 year old Oluwaseun Fakorede, who has been assigned Commissioner for Youth and Sports.

Leaders of the state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had kicked against the nomination of Fakorede as state commissioner in the Makinde-led administration because it was alleged that his father is a member of the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC.

At the heat of the crisis, Fakorede had assured the people of the state that the issue would be resolved.

Other commissioners sworn in are Alhaja Fausat Joke Sanni, Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community Development, Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation and Professor Raphael Afonja, Commissioner for Works.

The have resumed in their different offices.

Speaking, Makinde said, “It was an honour to welcome them as part of our administration. Our promise was to run an all-inclusive government. Our priority is to deliver on the promises we made to our people”.

