Man, 32, docked for impregnating 16-year-old student

Man, 32, docked for impregnating 16-year-old student

Friday, August 23, 2019 2:55 pm


Justice

The Police in Ado-Ekiti, on Friday, arraigned a 32-year-old man, Ojo Owoeye, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for sexually abusing and impregnating a 16-year-old secondary school student.

The defendant, whose house address was not given, is facing a charge of alleged sexual abuse.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in May, in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant, in the said month, sexually abused and impregnated the secondary school student.

Okunade told the court that the offence contravened Section 4 of the Ekiti State Gender-based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Mr Ojo Abioye, told the court that his client would take responsibility for the pregnancy and prayed the court to grant him bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Aderopo Adegboye, acquiesced to Abioye’s plea and granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20,000 and two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the cast until Sept. 18 for further hearing.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    15 mins ago

    Why we are partnering Niger government on ranch – CBN
    23 mins ago

    Deji of Akure Flags off Construction of FUTA’s School of Health and Health Technology
    47 mins ago

    Just in: Dino Melaye speaks on nullification of his election
    49 mins ago

    NSCDC promotes 74 officers in Ondo
    1 hour ago

    Tribunal nullifues Sen. Melaiye’s election
    1 hour ago

    There’s a Lot of Work Ahead of Us, Despite What We’ve Done- Fashola
    2 hours ago

    Just in: Tribunal nullifies Dino Melaye’s election, orders fresh poll
    2 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu, Obasa and the battle against cancer in Lagos