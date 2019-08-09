Man found hanging in Delta

The body of a middle aged man has been found hanging in front of a shop in Asaba, the Delta capital.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Friday in the Umuagu area of Asaba, left many residents of the area in shock.

The residents told newsmen that the man, whose identity was unknown, was found hanging on the roof of a store on a road.

Some residents of the area, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said they do not know the man in the neighbourhood.

A resident of the area told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the owner of the shop refused to open for business until the corpse was removed.

When NAN contacted the spokesperson of the Delta Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, she confirmed the incident, saying the force was already on top of the situation.

“ The police have received the report of the incident and we are investigating the case to ascertain the cause of death,” she said.

The police image maker also added that the police had since evacuated the corpse of the man to the morgue.