Man found hanging in Delta

Man found hanging in Delta

Friday, August 9, 2019 10:13 pm


Nigerian Policemencecec

The body of a middle aged man has been found hanging in front of a shop in Asaba, the Delta capital.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Friday in the Umuagu area of Asaba, left many residents of the area in shock.

The residents told newsmen that the man, whose identity was unknown, was found hanging on the roof of a store on a road.

Some residents of the area, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said they do not know the man in the neighbourhood.

A resident of the area told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the owner of the shop refused to open for business until the corpse was removed.

When NAN contacted the spokesperson of the Delta Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, she confirmed the incident, saying the force was already on top of  the situation.

“ The police have received the report of the incident and we are investigating the case to ascertain the cause of death,” she said.

The police image maker also  added that the police had since evacuated the corpse of the man to the morgue.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    Alleged fraud trial: Ex-INEC chair, Maurice Iwu gets N1bn bail
    9 mins ago

    Police arrest man for ‘double’ murder in Ogun
    52 mins ago

    Court jails 26 oil thieves in Port Harcourt
    2 hours ago

    UN seeks urgent action to save indigenous languages
    2 hours ago

    Centenary birthday: Tinubu hails Chief Williams for service to humanity
    2 hours ago

    Eid-el-Kabir: Police restrict vehicular movement in Maiduguri
    2 hours ago

    Kaduna-Abuja highway killing: Police arrest Inspector
    2 hours ago

    Abiodun tasks traditional rulers on security