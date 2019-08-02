Man strangles lover after sex in P/Harcourt

Friday, August 2, 2019 6:57 am


Lifeless body of Late Precious Maureen Ewuru, allegedly strangled to death by her boyfriend

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Homicide detectives from the Rivers State Police Command are on the  trail of the boyfriend of the Late Precious Maureen Ewuru who was discovered dead in one of the hotel rooms  in a Hotel in D/line, Port Harcourt , earlier in the evening of Thursday August 1,2019.
 
The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed to our orrespondent that a middle aged woman was found dead in a hotel room in D/line in Port Harcourt.
He said the matter is still being investigated, but preliminary findings revealed that she was strangled to death by her boyfriend after sex.
“He killed her and locked the room, but unfortunately for him, he left some traces which the police is now working on that could lead to his arrest.
He said her body has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy while releatives of the deceased are yet to be identified.
‘’Any one whose daughter or Sister has not come home in the last two days should contact the police at the State Criminal Investigation Departnent, SCID to identify the corpse.”

