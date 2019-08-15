Manager, 39 in court over theft of N3.5m

A 39-year-old manager, Ganiyu Olanrewaju, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of N3.5 million belonging to an event centre.

Olanrewaju, who resides within Ajegunle in Ikorodu area of Lagos state, is facing a charge of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Mike Unah, told the court that the defendant committed the offence for two years at Eventful Ltd., in Ilupeju, Lagos State.

Unah said that the defendant stole N3.5million from an Event Centre belonging to Eventful Ltd.

“The defendant failed to remit the money he collected from different customers for the usage of the hall.

“Olanrewaju converted the money into his personal use without the consent of the complainant, one Mr Mayowa Oyatogun.

“All efforts made by the complainant to get the defendant to refund the money proved abortive,” the prosecutor said.

Unah said the offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the section provides a seven-year jail term for stealing from one’s employer.

The chief magistrate, Mr A.A. Fashola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fashola said that the sureties must be blood relations of the defendant.

He added that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG).

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until Nov. 9 for mention.