Manager, 39 in court over theft of N3.5m

Manager, 39 in court over theft of N3.5m

Thursday, August 15, 2019 3:47 pm


Justice

A 39-year-old manager, Ganiyu Olanrewaju, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of N3.5 million belonging to an event centre.

Olanrewaju, who resides within Ajegunle in Ikorodu area of Lagos state, is facing a charge of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Mike Unah, told the court that the defendant committed the offence for two years at Eventful Ltd., in Ilupeju, Lagos State.

Unah said that the defendant stole N3.5million from an Event Centre belonging to Eventful Ltd.

“The defendant failed to remit the money he collected from different customers for the usage of the hall.

“Olanrewaju converted the money into his personal use without the consent of the complainant, one Mr Mayowa Oyatogun.

“All efforts made by the complainant to get the defendant to refund the money proved abortive,” the prosecutor said.
Unah said the offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the section provides a seven-year jail term for stealing from one’s employer.

The chief magistrate, Mr A.A. Fashola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fashola said that the sureties must be blood relations of the defendant.

He added that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG).

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until Nov. 9 for mention.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Kogi Governorship: I’m on a rescue mission- Audu
    13 mins ago

    Chinese astronauts to visit Namibia
    16 mins ago

    Makinde Inaugurates Commissioners, Olatunbosun in Charge of Information
    28 mins ago

    Boy, 15, stages own kidnap, demands ransom
    51 mins ago

    Hajj: Each Kano pilgrim gets N5,000 cash gift from Ganduje
    1 hour ago

    NAFDAC destroys frozen fish
    1 hour ago

    The Army-Police War: Where is the NSA?
    2 hours ago

    Haemophilia: Keep away from ginger – Dietician