Masari urges parents to stop children from banditry

Masari urges parents to stop children from banditry

Friday, August 30, 2019 5:09 am


Governor Masari of Katsina State

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has called on parents and guardians to be particularly watchful of the companies their children and wards keep, to prevent them from joining bandits and other criminals.

Masari made the call on Thursday in Katsina, while speaking at a security meeting between traditional rulers, herdsmen leaders and security agencies in the state.

“Herdsmen leadership at all levels should counsel their children to desist from joining criminal gangs killing people or destroying property.

“A situation where people are being killed on daily basis is unacceptable.

“Therefore, these criminals must repent or we as government, will know how to deal with them’’, he added.

The governor lamented that Katsina, the home state of the President, is now being portrayed in bad light as a result of the recurring banditry.

Masari, however, assured that the government would work with any group that is ready for peace, to make sure that sanity return to rural communities in parts of the state.

Also speaking, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir, called for immediate halt to the shedding of blood of innocent persons.

He urged communities in his domain to continue to live in peace with one another, describing the present spate of killings in the state as counterproductive.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, said government had committed huge resources in sustaining peace and protecting lives and property. (NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    N/Delta govs to meet Buhari over NDDC appointments
    42 mins ago

    Kaduna govt meets contractors on N4.6bn schools projects
    52 mins ago

    Tears as Matawalle’s convoy accident kills 2 policemen
    7 hours ago

    Vacate Flood-prone Areas, Oyo Govt Warns Residents
    7 hours ago

    Oyo Govt Promises Open Budgetary and Financial System
    7 hours ago

    PDP may not reclaim Kogi unless – Concerned Stakeholders
    8 hours ago

    Yahaya Bello wins Kogi APC governorship ticket
    9 hours ago

    Zimbabwean Vice President dismisses hostility by Western countries