Medical Treatment: El-Zakzaky Travels to India Tonight

Mr. Femi Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has revealed that his clients, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeena, are due to travel out to India tonight, 12 August 2019.

Falana, according to a report by thenigerialawyer.com, said, “El-Zakzaky is travelling out to India tonight with his wife as ordered by the Kaduna State High Court.”

When asked if the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria had been able to meet the additional conditions set by the Nasir el-Rufai-led Kaduna State Government, Falana said the Department of State Services had already indicated earlier that it would comply with the court ruling.

The senior advocate said it was not his duty to comply with the extra-judicial order of the state government.

“The announcement of the DSS was that it would comply with the court order. My duty is to ensure that the DSS complies with the order of a competent court and not the extra-judicial and contemptuous directive of the Kaduna State Government,” he said.