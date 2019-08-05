Miyetti Allah appeals against court ruling on Benue open grazing law

Miyetti Allah appeals against court ruling on Benue open grazing law

Monday, August 5, 2019 6:29 pm


National President of Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Abdullahi Bodejo (2nd left) with other executive members of the association at a press conference.

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Social-cultural Association, on Monday, filed an appeal against the July 4 ruling of the Federal High Court Abuja.

The Fulani socio-cultural group, in a suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/527/2017 filed by its Counsel, Mr Aliyu Ahmed and Abdulhamid Mohammed, said it was dissatisfied with the judgment of Justice Abang delivered on July 4 in suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/527/17.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Social-cultural Association had challenged the 2017 Open Grazing Prohibition and Establishment Law passed by the Benue House of Assembly.

The group had approached the court seeking a mandatory injunction against the state government from implementing the laws as passed by the state’s House of Assembly.

