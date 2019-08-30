Moribund Assets: Oyo Partners NIPC, NIMASA, DAWN

Gbenro Adesina, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makindee has revealed that before the first quarter of 2020, the state would have become the major investors’ destination in Nigeria as the state partnered with Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission, NIPC, Nigerian Maritime Administrative and Safety Agency, NIMASA, and the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria Commission DAWN.

This disclosure was made by the Executive Assistant to the governor on Investment Promotion and Public Private Partnership, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi when he paid courtesy visits to the federal government agencies on Thursday at Ibadan.

Ogunwuyi, who was a former member of the Federal House of Representatives said Oyo state was positioned to benefit maximally from partnership with the agencies in its quest to revive moribund state industries and assets in order to bring about progressive commercial climate to the State as a whole.

Speaking at the Ibadan office of DAWN Commission, Ogunwuyi pointed out that the state could not wait to fast track activities towards achieving financial independence through revitalisation of state-owned industries that would soon be co-owned by private individuals and corporate bodies.

He promised the Head of the Director General of the Commission, Seye Oyeleye that the state was ready to key into the programmes of DAWN Commission for the aim of promoting investment in the state.

According to him, “We appreciate the DAWN Commission for her pivotal role in the region on Integration and development. Oyo State is on board with InvestWest 2020. The administration of His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde is ready and open for investment, especially in the area of resuscitating the state moribund companies and assets through PPP. Other areas of interest, the state is working to improve the business environment and make it more conducive. We know this is where DAWN Commission has being active at the Regional level. Also, we are interested in having a functional investment promotion agencies backed by law in Southwest, likewise the recreation of Dugbe as Central Business District, CBD, while maximising the economic opportunities of the Lagos – Ibadan Railway project through the rail routes and stations”.

Earlier welcoming the entourage, Oyeleye, said the body was planning towards the Western Nigeria Investment Summit Investwest 2020 calling for collaboration from the state.

At the NIPC office, the head of the Ibadan zone, Mr Lawal Hassan appreciated the efforts of the state administration on revamping local industries and thereby promoting investments and employment opportunities.

He said, “Investment promotion is expensive but required in order to create wealth and job opportunities. The list moribund companies will be needed for profiling by the Commission. Before long, the state will become the preferred destination for investors”.