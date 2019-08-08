N1.2b money laundering: EFCC docks ex-INEC boss, Iwu

N1.2b money laundering: EFCC docks ex-INEC boss, Iwu

Thursday, August 8, 2019 12:47 pm


Professor Maurice Iwu: faces fraud charge

Akin Kuponiyi

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Maurice Iwu, was arraigned today before a Federal High court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State, South West Nigeria for allegedly laundering of N1.2billion.

Iwu, who has been interrogated by the EFCC, was alleged to have been involved in the N23.29billion poll bribery scandal which characterized the 2015 elections.

According to EFCC: “Iwu was alleged to have, between December 2014 and March 2015, aided the concealment of the sum of N1.2billion. The said sum was in the bank account of Bioresources Institute of Nigeria Limited domiciled in the United Bank for Africa, UBA Plc. The cash in question was about the election bribery scandal during the 2015 general election.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges

Hamed Raji, SAN, appeared for him, while EFCC counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, is prosecuting the case.

The presiding Judge, Professor Chuka Obiozor, adjourned till tomorrow for the hearing of his bail application.

