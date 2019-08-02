NAFDAC intercepts, destroys dangrous products in Borno

NAFDAC intercepts, destroys dangrous products in Borno

Friday, August 2, 2019 9:19 am


NAFDAC Headquarters


National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), says it recently intercepted, seized and destroyed some unwholesome products in Maiduguri.

NAFDAC’s Director General, Mrs Mojisola Adeyeye, in a statement said the exercise was carried out in conjunction with the Nigeria Customs Service.

She said some of the products that were destroyed included counterfeit crusader soaps and infested smoked dried fish preserved with high doses of dangerous and hazardous chemicals.

According to the director-general, the Zonal Director of NAFDAC who was represented by the state coordinator at the event, Mr Nasiru Mato, stated that both products failed laboratory analysis and quality evaluation assessment conducted by NAFDAC.

She quoted the state coordinator as saying that the products were found to be unwholesome, dangerously unfit for human consumption.

The coordinator commended the effort of the Customs for the giant stride, adding that it would indeed have a multiplier effect in safeguarding the health of consumers.

According to the state coordinator, a robust and focused collaboration is the surest way to ensure safety of consumers.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Edo, Okomu, Terra Agric plan 5000Ha Oil Palm project  
    26 mins ago

    BBNaija S4: Mixed reactions trail introduction of new housemate, Cindy
    27 mins ago

    BBNaija (S4): Mixed reactions trail introduction of new housemate, Cindy
    33 mins ago

    Alleged fraud: ICPC seals country home of federal lawmaker
    57 mins ago

    Oshiomhole decries condition on Nigerian workers, calls for action
    1 hour ago

    Niger govt. to partner armed forces to check banditry
    2 hours ago

    Edo replicates emergency management agency in LGs
    2 hours ago

    NNPC, Turkey to strengthen trade relations