NAFDAC intercepts, destroys dangrous products in Borno

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), says it recently intercepted, seized and destroyed some unwholesome products in Maiduguri.

NAFDAC’s Director General, Mrs Mojisola Adeyeye, in a statement said the exercise was carried out in conjunction with the Nigeria Customs Service.

She said some of the products that were destroyed included counterfeit crusader soaps and infested smoked dried fish preserved with high doses of dangerous and hazardous chemicals.

According to the director-general, the Zonal Director of NAFDAC who was represented by the state coordinator at the event, Mr Nasiru Mato, stated that both products failed laboratory analysis and quality evaluation assessment conducted by NAFDAC.

She quoted the state coordinator as saying that the products were found to be unwholesome, dangerously unfit for human consumption.

The coordinator commended the effort of the Customs for the giant stride, adding that it would indeed have a multiplier effect in safeguarding the health of consumers.

According to the state coordinator, a robust and focused collaboration is the surest way to ensure safety of consumers.