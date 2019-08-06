NAFDAC warns against use of pesticides at home

Tuesday, August 6, 2019 9:47 pm


NAFDAC Headquarters

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians against use of pesticides and other agro chemicals in homes for domestic purposes.

The Director General of the Agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, gave the warning on Tuesday at a one-day sensitisation workshop organised by the agency for agro dealers in Kano.

Adeyeye, represented by the Head, Veterinary and Agro Allied Department, Malam Bukar Usman, said the sensitisation was imperative due to the increasing number of cases of abuse of such products.

She said that it was essential to sensitise the agro dealers on the health hazards posed by some of the chemicals being sold to the public for domestic use.

“The agency understands that the pressing need to produce more food is a major concern for farmers, companies and government, yet there is need to pay attention to fake agrochemicals.

“The neglect of good manufacturing practices or good warehouse practice, both accidental and deliberate, derives the circulation of substandard crop protection products,” the NAFDAC boss said.

She added that the agency had recently received complaints from concerned citizens on misuse, abuse, presence of counterfeit, substandard and fake pesticides in the country, which had affected the welbeing of citizens and crops.

Adeyeye, however, stressed that the sensitisation was meant to be a proactive measure to avoid Nigeria becoming a dumping ground for substandard and fake agro allied chemicals

