Naira closes at N359.3 to Dollar at parallel market

Naira closes at N359.3 to Dollar at parallel market

Thursday, August 8, 2019 8:39 pm


Naira- Dollar

The Naira on Thursday was sold at N359.3 to the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at
N450 and N396, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment, the naira traded at N359.3 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N450 and N396 respectively.

Trading at the investors window saw the naira closing at N363.31 as market turnover stood at 333.52 million dollars.

Meanwhile, the naira had remained stable at the parallel market in Lagos as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continued to intervene in the market.

The Apex bank had on Tuesday injected 210 million dollars into the market.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Kogi APC suspends Deputy Governor Achuba
    2 hours ago

    Lagos seals 52 patent medicine shops, pharmacies
    3 hours ago

    DPR seals filling stations, gas plants in Osun
    3 hours ago

    Sallah: Yobe Police announce vehicular restriction
    3 hours ago

    Measles: No outbreak in Niger, plateau, Lagos
    3 hours ago

    World-War-II-era warplane recovered in Germany
    4 hours ago

    Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 3,000 personnel in Delta
    4 hours ago

    Arsenal sign Tierney for 25 pounds