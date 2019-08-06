NAPS dissociates from ‘Revolution Now’, opts for peaceful protest

NAPS dissociates from ‘Revolution Now’, opts for peaceful protest

Tuesday, August 6, 2019 12:34 pm


• Omoyele Sowore: Revolution Now leader

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has dissociated itself from “Revolution Now’’ led by Mr Omoyele Sowore, purportedly against the present administration.

In a communiqué drafted and signed by Mr Collins Ozele and Mr Abdulmalik Usman, the students said “: “We believe in seeking positive governance through peaceful protest.

“NAPS subscribes to the usage of tenets of democracy in the changing of democratically elected government not through usage of civil unrest’’.

The students made the resolution in a communiqué issued after the NAPS resolved on some issues at 44th Senate Meeting/Pre-Convention at the Federal Polytechnic, Bida on Aug. 5.

The association, however, drew the attention of the Federal Government to the need for increased vigour in checkmating decadence and criminal activities of the bandits across various states.

The students argued that insecurity, arising from kidnapping, robbery and banditry, has put the lives of so many people at risks.

The students also called on the Federal Government to handle the issues bordering on religious Shiites movement with diplomacy.

The association expressed concern about the Federal Government’s ministerial list which it said did not reflect enough youth inclusiveness in governance.

It called on the Federal Government to fully implement the upgrading of the appropriate polytechnics to degree awarding institutions.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NAPS is an association of students in polytechnics, monotechnics, colleges of technology and other allied institutions, awarding National Diploma and Higher National Diploma

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    45 mins ago

    The Courts as shopping malls
    FRSC officials on duty 2 hours ago

    Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel in Ogun
    2 hours ago

    Scam: Expert cautions against Whatsapp data freebies
    3 hours ago

    Enugu Police arrest gun manufacturer, recover exhibits
    3 hours ago

    Twin shootings: Obama condemns hate language, racism
    3 hours ago

    AfDB identifies 14 sites for Agro-industrial Processing Zones in Nigeria
    5 hours ago

    Obama condemns language that normalises racism after twin shootings 
    5 hours ago

    Trump freezes Venezuelan government’s assets 