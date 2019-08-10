Nasarawa to build 100mw coal plant

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has promised to utilise the coal deposit in Obi Local Government Area to build a 100-megawatt electricity power plant.

The governor stated this on Friday at a ceremony to flag-off work on solar-powered streetlights in Obi.

“My happiest day will be when we start generating coal-powered electricity here; the coal deposit here has the capacity to generate electricity that can serve the entire state.

“General Electric, a firm whose specialty is generating electricity, will soon bring four turbines from South Africa for the electricity project.

“The state government is also exploring alternative power sources in its plans to industrialise the state,” he said, adding that government would install two kilometres solar-powered street lights in each of the 13 local governments as promised during the campaign.

Earlier, Abubakar Murtala, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on SDGs, had said that due process was followed in awarding contracts for the job.

The governor’s aide said that his office was carrying out the projects in collaboration with local governments and the Ministry of Environment.

Murtala said that the SDGs office would ensure that contractors adhered to contract specifications.