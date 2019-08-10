Nasarawa to build 100mw coal plant

Nasarawa to build 100mw coal plant

Saturday, August 10, 2019 7:20 am


Governor Abdulahi Suleof Nasarawa State

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has promised to utilise the coal deposit in Obi Local Government Area to build a 100-megawatt electricity power plant.

The governor stated this on Friday at a ceremony to flag-off work on solar-powered streetlights in Obi.

“My happiest day will be when we start generating coal-powered electricity here; the coal deposit here has the capacity to generate electricity that can serve the entire state.

“General Electric, a firm whose specialty is generating electricity, will soon bring four turbines from South Africa for the electricity project.

“The state government is also exploring alternative power sources in its plans to industrialise the state,” he said, adding that government would install two kilometres solar-powered street lights in each of the 13 local governments as promised during the campaign.

Earlier, Abubakar Murtala, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on SDGs, had said that due process was followed in awarding contracts for the job.

The governor’s aide said that his office was carrying out the projects in collaboration with local governments and the Ministry of Environment.

Murtala said that the SDGs office would ensure that contractors adhered to contract specifications.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Police search for kidnapped nursing mother, 5 children in Rivers
    28 mins ago

    Russian opposition holds fourth protest in Miscow
    31 mins ago

    Four Palestinian gunmen killed at Gaza border, says Israeli army
    37 mins ago

    Man who said congresswoman ‘should be shot’ arrested on gun charges
    43 mins ago

    FEMA alerts residents of Kubwa, Kuje to possible flooding
    2 hours ago

    Kano distributes vaccines against meningitis
    2 hours ago

    Flood destroys 300 houses, farms in Yobe
    2 hours ago

    Police investigates atrempt to burn house in Zamfara