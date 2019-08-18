National Sports Festival: Edo opens call for competition for theme song, mascot design

Edo State Government has opened call for talented residents in the state to compete for the theme song and mascot design for the 20th National Sports Festival, holding​ in the state next year.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie.

It said that the state government is throwing up the contest for the theme song and mascot design to enable the people to take ownership of the event and actively participate in the activities leading to the event.

“The competition is open to all residents in the state. We are calling on all talented persons to put in entries for the theme song and the mascot design.

“The best of them will be chosen as the official theme song for the festival. The competition is open to individuals and groups, who will be handsomely rewarded. Academic institutions are also enjoined to apply.

“We believe this is an opportunity for the winner to write his or her name in gold. This call is being made by the organising committee of the 20th National Sports Festival. Entries are open to the general public especially all educational institutions.

“This is an opportunity for the winners to be part of history as Edo State hosts 35 other states and the Federal Capital Territory to a colourful sports fiesta,” the statement said.

Entries opens till August 28, 2019.

Loading...