Native doctor jailed 21 years for raping, impregnating daughter

Native doctor jailed 21 years for raping, impregnating daughter

Friday, August 2, 2019 7:38 am


Justice

An Evboriaria Chief Magistrates’ Court in Benin, on Thursday sentenced a 52-year-old native doctor, Jacob Alonge, to 21 years imprisonment without option of fine for raping and impregnating his teenage daughter.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Dorothy Adamaigbo, convicted the defendant over three-count charge of repeated sexual assault, fetish wrap of the girl’s pubic hair, raping and impregnating her.

The court sentenced Alonge to five years on the first count of possession of fetish wrap of the girl’s pubic hair; two years for raping and impregnating her and 14 years for repeated sexual assault.

The chief magistrate said the sentence would run concurrently.

Earlier, the prosecution had told the court that the convict committed the offence in Ososo Village, Akoko-Edo Local Government in Edo.

The prosecution said that the convict, who turned his daughter to a sex slave for several years, also instructed her never to sleep with any other man.

Aside from raping the 17-year-old girl repeatedly and impregnating her, Alonge procured abortion for her and shaved the hair in her private parts.

The prosecution said that the girl had become pregnant a second time when the matter came to public knowledge and he was arrested by the police and arraigned in court.

According to the prosecutor, the pregnant girl, however, died along with four others in an accident along Benin-Auchi highway, while travelling from Ososo to Benin on their way to the court.

The prosecutor said that among the dead were the girl’s uncle, two workers of a Non-Governmental Organisation, Brave Heart Initiative, helping the girl with the case, and the cab driver.

The prosecutor said that after learning of the auto crash, Alonge who had earlier pleaded guilty to the counts against him and was about to be sentenced, changed his plea on the day he learnt that his daughter and the others had died.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Edo, Okomu, Terra Agric plan 5000Ha Oil Palm project  
    27 mins ago

    BBNaija S4: Mixed reactions trail introduction of new housemate, Cindy
    28 mins ago

    BBNaija (S4): Mixed reactions trail introduction of new housemate, Cindy
    34 mins ago

    Alleged fraud: ICPC seals country home of federal lawmaker
    58 mins ago

    Oshiomhole decries condition on Nigerian workers, calls for action
    1 hour ago

    Niger govt. to partner armed forces to check banditry
    2 hours ago

    Edo replicates emergency management agency in LGs
    2 hours ago

    NNPC, Turkey to strengthen trade relations