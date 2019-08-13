New Ebola Treatment Cures Symptoms in an Hour

New Ebola Treatment Cures Symptoms in an Hour

Tuesday, August 13, 2019 9:36 pm


Dr Jean Jacque Muyembe

After researching the Ebola virus for over fifty years, Dr Jean Jacque Muyembe and his team have announced a new cure that has proved effective in curing 90% of Ebola patients when symptoms are reported early. This was reported by bbc.co.uk.

Speaking to Focus on Africa’s Esau Williams, Dr Muyembe defines the discovery as “the achievement of a lifetime”.

“I spent four decades of my life thinking how to treat patients with the Ebola virus…” – Dr Muyembe, who with his team of researchers, has discovered a new Ebola treatment that can cure symptoms in just an hour

(Photo: Dr Jean Jacque Muyembe. Credit: MATTHIEU ALEXANDRE/AFP/Getty Images

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    UN seeks tougher action against violators of Geneva Conventionss
    14 mins ago

    Buhari to Nigerians: I’ll fight for the poor, underprivileged
    26 mins ago

    South-West PDP wants audit of Ajimobi’s administration
    56 mins ago

    I’m working tirelessly to end Jukun, Tiv crisis – Gov. Ishaku
    1 hour ago

    Renovating Govt House not my priority, says Gov. Abdulrazaq
    1 hour ago

    Edo’s 6,000 bp/d modular refinery soon to commence operation
    2 hours ago

    Omoyele Sowore: Nigeria’s Wrong Prisoner
    5 hours ago

    Goods worth millions of naira destroyed in Edo spare parts market fire