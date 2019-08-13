New Ebola Treatment Cures Symptoms in an Hour

After researching the Ebola virus for over fifty years, Dr Jean Jacque Muyembe and his team have announced a new cure that has proved effective in curing 90% of Ebola patients when symptoms are reported early. This was reported by bbc.co.uk.

Speaking to Focus on Africa’s Esau Williams, Dr Muyembe defines the discovery as “the achievement of a lifetime”.

“I spent four decades of my life thinking how to treat patients with the Ebola virus…” – Dr Muyembe, who with his team of researchers, has discovered a new Ebola treatment that can cure symptoms in just an hour

(Photo: Dr Jean Jacque Muyembe. Credit: MATTHIEU ALEXANDRE/AFP/Getty Images

Loading...