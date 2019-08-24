NGO produces 45 PhD holders in 25 years – Coordinator



The Muslim Refresher Course Programme (MRCP), an Islamic Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), says it has trained and produced 45 Ph.D holders, with several Masters and First Degree graduates in its 25 years of existence.

Malam Aliyu Sabo, the State Coordinator of the organisation, disclosed this at the Silver Jubilee celebration of the NGO, held at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Conference Hotel, Kongo, Zaria, Kaduna state, on Saturday.

Sabo said: “At 25, MRCP has achieved most of its objectives which include; producing more than 45 Ph.D. holders, apart from those with Masters and First Degrees, HND, NCE and Diploma, among others.

“It has significant number of academic staff in ABU, Zaria, alone, talk less of other institutions.

“There are many among its beneficiaries in the Armed Forces with the ranks of Major, Captain and its equivalent, as well as in the Nigeria Police.

“It produced Medical Doctors, Administrators, Mathematicians, Engineers, Accountants, Teachers and Pharmacists, among others, who are contributing greatly to nation building.”

He said that MRCP had become worthy of emulation as similar programmes were established by its ex-students and people with same motive all over the town.

Sabo said the existence of the NGO had not only united the youths in Zaria, but it also helped them eliminate differences and hatred that existed amongst them for decades.

The coordinator however listed some challenges facing the organisation to include; lack of funds to establish Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and skills acquisition centre.

Others, he said, were lack of mobility for educational trips and other purposes, lack of laboratory and science practical apparatus and lack of standard computer laboratory.

Gov. Nasiru el-Rufa’i appreciated the gigantic efforts of the NGO and encouraged the leaders of the NGO to sustain the tempo.

The governor, who was represented by Alhaji Sa’idu Suleiman, Assistant Director, state Ministry of Education, assured the commitment of government towards educational development in the state.

The Emir of Zazzau, Dr Shehu Idris, described the efforts of the NGO as gigantic, encouraging and undying, adding that the benefits will never be forgotten.

The Emir, who was represented by Bijimin Arewan Zazzau, Alhaji Aliyu Sa’idu, appealed to other NGOs in the area to emulate the gesture to take Zaria and Zazzau emirate to greater heights. (NAN)