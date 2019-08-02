Niger govt. to partner armed forces to check banditry

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger on Thursday said his administration would collaborate with Nigerian Armed Forces to check activities of armed bandits in forests across the state.

Bello said this at the closing ceremony of the highland battle inoculation for 631 army cadets held at the Nigerian Army Camp in Dogon Fadama of Kontagora Local Government Area of the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mrs Mary Berje, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna on Thursday.

Bello explained that large forest existing in the state had become hideouts for bandits which calls for a joint military exercises to reduce banditry attacks, cattle rustling and kidnapping.

He said that his administration was ready to partner security agencies to conduct extensive military exercises in the state.

“I know our resources are lean and I know this is a federal responsibility, but because we are deeply in pains and we need to provide succour, it has become necessary that we partner the armed forces to secure our forest,“ he said.

He said that the state government would provide an enabling environment for private sector ready to invest in the state so as to provide jobs for the teaming population in order to reduce youth restiveness.

“It has become necessary we do the needful by providing security and clearing criminal elements among us because all the clamour for investment will not yield needed result if security challenges were not addressed.

“We need these investments so we can guarantee jobs as every citizen cannot be under government’s employ,” he added.

Lt.- Gen Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff, said the aim of the training was to give the officers basic experience of tactical manoeuvres carried out on land operations.

Buratai was represented at the ocassion by Brig.- Gen. Victor Onumajuru, Director, Military Training Nigeria Defence Academy.

Also, Maj. Gen. Adeniyi Oyebade, Commandant of the Nigeria Defence Academy, commended the support of the Federal Government to equip officers with modern tactics on how to discharge their duties effectively.